It’s Still With Us: Nicholas Brings More Rain

KOSCIUSKO, Miss.–It’s not heavy rain or flooding, but Nicholas, now a tropical depression, is still bringing rain to central Mississippi. It’s expected to stick around, at least through Thursday.

“Nicholas is gonna make a real slow eastward track,” said forecaster Eric Carpenter, with the National Weather Service.

Here are the 10 PM CDT Tuesday Key Messages for Tropical Depression #Nicholas. Heavy rainfall still remains a primary impact for southern portions of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and the western Florida Panhandle. Latest information at https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/TdiMfXPbMW — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 15, 2021

The storm has caused flooding in Texas and Louisiana and even in south Mississippi. But, the main body of it is staying far enough south to keep the rain lighter here.

“It’ll continue to weaken and become just a remnant low by the time we get to Thursday,” said Carpenter.

Even so, that keeps rain chances with us until it moves out.