Ivey Mechanical along with Holmes Community College offered an Introduction to Sheet Metal Course at Holmes Attala Center. This course was 12 weeks long. Curtis Turnbo, Ivey’s recruiting and training manager, was the instructor for this class. Each graduating student will now begin a career in sheet metal at Ivey Mechanical. The graduating class included Lyntez Merritt, David Orduna, Dennis Malone, LaTobian Weatherby, Glenn Sandifer, Anthony Dodd, Malek Penro, DeAaron Reed, and Bryce Smith.