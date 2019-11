Thursday, Boswell Media broadcasted live from the old Attala County Jail for “Jail and Bail” to raise money for “Cruisin for a Cure.”

Several of Kosciusko’s most wanted criminals were locked into the old jailhouse and had to raise money to be bailed out.

The Cruisin for a Cure Tahoe was there, as were several Trick-or-Treaters stopping by to get candy.

Listen to the complete audio playback below.

