Jason Niles Park amphitheater dedication set for Wednesday

St. Matthews Episcopal Church and the City of Kosciusko will dedicate the new Jason Niles Park amphitheater Wednesday.

The dedication will be held at the amphitheater beginning at 10:00 am.

Kosciusko Mayor Jimmy Cockroft, Kosciusko Attala Partnership President Darren Milner, and several other public officials are expected to be in attendance.

St. Matthews built the amphitheater, along with a picnic pavilion, and donated it to the city earlier this year.

The ceremony is free and open to the public.

 

