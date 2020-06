The splash pad at Jason Niles Park is now open for the summer.

The hours are 10:00 am – noon and 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm Tuesday – Saturday and 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm on Sunday.

Admission is $2 for the morning and $3 for the afternoon. Sunday admission is also $3.

As of now, the splash is only open to the public and is not available for private parties.

For more information, call Todd Ables at 662-289-7932.