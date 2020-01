The Mississippi House of Representatives has elected Jason White as the speaker pro tempore.

White, a Kosciusko native, serves Attala, Carroll, Holmes and Leake County as District 48 Representative. He’s held that position since 2012.

He also serves as Kosciusko City Attorney.

Additionally, the House elected Republican Philip Gunn to a third term as speaker and the senate chose Republican Dean Kirby as its president pro tempore.