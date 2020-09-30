Jason White named to Mississippi’s “Top 50”

District 48 Representative Jason White has been named to Mississippi’s “Top 50” in the elected officials category.

“I’m honored to represent the good people of House District 48 and Mississippi,” White told Breezy News. “I appreciate being named “Top 50” and the recognition that comes with it. We have worked really hard to carve out a space in the decision making process for rural Mississippians’ voices to be heard.”

In addition to serving as District 48 Representative, White serves as attorney for the Kosciusko Board of Aldermen and operates a law practice in downtown Kosciusko.

The Mississippi Top 50 is awarded to “those that, by virtue of their position and talent, help move the conversation in Mississippi forward.”

Categories include Elected/Appointed Government Officials, Lobbying/Government Relations, Business Media & Culture, and Hall of Fame.

The complete list of 2020 winners will be announced Tuesday, Oct. 6.

Visit MsTop50.com for more information.