Jasper Tornado May Be State’s Strongest June Storm Ever

The National Weather Service says Sunday night’s storms produced at least 11 tornadoes in Mississippi. The strongest was the one that hit Jasper County with winds estimated at 150 miles an hour, killing one woman and injuring about two dozen other people. And there are more indications now that the EF-3 tornado in the Louin area may have been unprecedented in Mississippi for this time of year. NWS says there’s only one other June tornado that comes close– a 1957 storm in Noxubee County that was classifed F-3 on the old Fujita Scale which used different wind speeds to come up with tornado ratings. For that reason, the Weather Service says it’s hard to compare the two storms and it’s entirely possible that the Louin tornado may have been the strongest June storm ever in Mississippi.