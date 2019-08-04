Jaws of Life Used to Free Crash Victim

At 10:04 am Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS, The Natchez Trace Park Rangers along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a one vehicle MVA near mile marker 171. The caller said that a vehicle ran off the road due to a tree that fell in the roadway.

Emergency personnel arrived on scene and notified responding units that they did have one victim entrapped. Using the jaws of life emergency crews were able to free the trapped subject from the vehicle in less than five minutes.

MedStat transported an 84 year old male patient priority two to Baptist-Attala for medical treatment. The extent of his injuries is not known.