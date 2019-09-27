Jean Martinez Promoted at Citizens National Bank

Jean Martinez was recently promoted to the position of a Senior Bank Manager at Citizens National Bank in Kosciusko. Jean joined the Bank in August 2011 as a CSR and was promoted to the position of a Personal Banker in January 2014. She is a graduate of East Holmes Academy and also attended Holmes Community College. Jeffrey Smith, North Mississippi Regional President for Citizens National Bank said, “Jean has done an incredible job of managing both of our Kosciusko bank locations and building unity among our staff.

“Because she is intentional about leading and coaching, Citizens National Bank’s Kosciusko Market continues to gain market share,” Smith said. “Jean is also diligent about making business development calls, handling staffing issues, and efforts to continually improve customer service,” he added.

Founded in 1888, Citizens National Bank is currently celebrating 131 years of service as an independent, Mississippi-owned community bank with locations in the following Mississippi communities: Olive Branch, Southaven, Meridian, Ridgeland, Madison, Flowood, Hattiesburg, Laurel, Waynesboro, Columbus, Macon, Kosciusko, Carthage, Philadelphia, and Quitman.

The Bank has assets in excess of $1.4 billion and manages over $1.2 billion in its Wealth Management Division, which is committed to assisting clients with the accumulation, preservation, and transfer of wealth. Learn more about Citizens National Bank by visiting www.yourcnb.com.