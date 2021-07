Former Kosciusko Mayor Jimmy Cockroft was inducted into the the Mississippi Municipal League (MML) Hall of Fame recently at the the MML 90th Annual Conference held in Biloxi.

The MML Hall of Fame was was established to recognize municipal elected officials who have served in office for over 20n years or more.

Cockroft served Kosciusko for 28 years as alderman and mayor.

His last day in office was June 30, 2021.

For more information about the Mississippi Municipal League, visit www.mmlonline.com.