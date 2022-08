The United States Postal Service in Kosciusko is now hiring city and rural mail carriers.

To work at the U.S. Postal Service you must:

be a U.S. citizen, permanent resident or citizen of America Samoa or other U.S. territory

be 18 or 16 with a high school diploma

able to pass a criminal background check, drug screening, and medical assessment

Rural carriers must have a vehicle without a center console or with one that will raise up.

Apply online today at usps.com/careers.