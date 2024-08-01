Jockey’s Death at Neshoba Fair Investigated

A jockey who had just won a horse race at the Neshoba County Fair collapsed and died Wednesday. Sheriff Eric Clark says witnesses told him that it happened after the man had posed for photos in the winner’s circle and was walking back to the barn. There’s no word yet on the cause of death. This comes on the heels on Sunday’s horse race accident that left another NCF jockey injured. Jordan Goss suffered fractures and lacerations when his horse hit the fence and he was thrown off. A Go Fund Me account has been set up to help with his medical expenses.