Join Breezy 101, Allie’s Joys, and State Farm Agent Angel Albin McDonald for a night on the Polar Express Tuesday, Dec. 7 in downtown Kosciusko.

Rides on the Kosciusko Polar Express are $3 (ages 2 and under are free).

As a part of this special night, Angel will pass out jingle bells and give a donation to Allie’s Joys for every family that rides the train.

Allie’s Joys is a non-profit organization created by Allie Grayce Gibson as a way to bring joy and give gifts to children with chronic illnesses.

This year, Allie hopes to give out over 450 Christmas stockings to sick children this holiday season.

Also that night, Breck Riley and the Breezy 101 radio team will be broadcasting live from the gingerbread house located at the intersection of E Jefferson and N Natchez Streets.

For more information about the Polar Express train rides, call the Kosciusko Attala Partnership at 662-289-2981.