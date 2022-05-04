Join Scott Hamilton Today at The Guitar Academy

Olympic Gold medalist figure skater, Scott Hamilton will be at The Guitar Academy today from 5-6:30. Scott is riding his bike the entire length of the Natchez Trace to raise money for Brain cancer. You are invited to stop by The Guitar Academy for a Wine and Cheese Reception Fundraiser.
