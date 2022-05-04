HomeLocalJoin Scott Hamilton Today at The Guitar Academy

Join Scott Hamilton Today at The Guitar Academy

Olympic Gold medalist figure skater, Scott Hamilton will be at The Guitar Academy today from 5-6:30.  Scott is riding his bike the entire length of the Natchez Trace to raise money for Brain cancer.  You are invited to stop by The Guitar Academy for a Wine and Cheese Reception Fundraiser.

