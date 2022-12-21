Joyriding and Multiple DUIs in Leake and Attala Arrests

HomeAttalaJoyriding and Multiple DUIs in Leake and Attala Arrests

DARNELL NEWTON, 38, of Chicago, IL, DUI – Test Refusal, Careless Driving, Revoked or Suspended License, No Insurance, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $500, $500, $500.

 

LAMARIO PRIMER, 33, of Kosciusko, Larceny – Trespassing – Joyriding, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD.  Bond $1,000, $0.

 

REGINALD R RAGSDALE, 47, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court X 2, CPD.  Bond $0 X 2.

 

LADARIUS J RILEY, 23, of Kosciusko, Profanity in a Public Place, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Resisting Arrest, KPD.  Bond $500, $1,100, $1,000.

 

OUDIOUS C SHARP, 30, of Decatur, AL, Hold for Other County – County Court, NCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

GAVIN SUDDUTH, 37, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other Agency – County Court, NCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

MICHELLE N SUMMERLIN, 37, of Morton, Felony Indictment, LCSO.  Bond $5,000.

 

JOHN R VEASLEY, 33, of Kosciusko, Profanity in a Public Place, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, KPD.  Bond $500, $1,100.

 

TIMOTHY J WILLIS, 51, of Walnut Grove, Felony DUI, Felony Child Abuse – Endangering the Child’s Health, Failure to Use Child Restraint Device, No Driver’s License, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License Under Implied Consent, Seatbelt Violation, Careless Driving, Open Container, CPD.  Bond N/A, N/A, $1,144, $418, $628, $52, $168, $389.25.

 

TRISILLA WILLIS, 30, of Carthage, DUI – 2nd, Failure to Give Signal, CPD.  Bond $1,331, $218.

