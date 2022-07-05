HomeLocalJudge Denies Abortion Clinic’s Request to Block Mississippi’s Trigger Law

Judge Denies Abortion Clinic’s Request to Block Mississippi’s Trigger Law

by

Special Chancellor Debbra Halford has denied the Jackson Women’s Health Organization’s request for a preliminary injunction that would have blocked the state of Mississippi from enforcing a law which bans most abortions.  Following the U-S Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade, Mississippi’s “trigger law” passed in 2007 will take effect Thursday prohibiting abortions except where the mother’s life is in danger or in the case of rape that’s been reported to law enforcement.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Governor Reopens Qualifying For Circuit Judge

Circuit Judge George Mitchell dies at 77

New law extends no-test time for expired driver’s license

Website names Attala County Mississippi’s best county for retirement

Law Enforcement was busy today with calls for disturbances, fires, and more

Last Time On B-MO in the MO’rning – The Judge Reaches A Verdict! (Audio)