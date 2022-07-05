Judge Denies Abortion Clinic’s Request to Block Mississippi’s Trigger Law

Special Chancellor Debbra Halford has denied the Jackson Women’s Health Organization’s request for a preliminary injunction that would have blocked the state of Mississippi from enforcing a law which bans most abortions. Following the U-S Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade, Mississippi’s “trigger law” passed in 2007 will take effect Thursday prohibiting abortions except where the mother’s life is in danger or in the case of rape that’s been reported to law enforcement.