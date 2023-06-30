July 4 fireworks safety tips

Fireworks. An American tradition to celebrate the 4th of July.

But those sparkles, bottle rockets, and Roman Candles all have one thing in common: fire.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) reports that fireworks started an estimated 12,264 fires in 2021, including 2,082 structure fires, 316 vehicle fires, and 9,866 outside and other fires. These fires caused $59 million in direct property damage.

Additionally, an estimated 11,500 people were treated in emergency rooms due to fireworks related injuries.

The National Council on Fireworks Safety recommends the following safety tips to ensure your family has a safe holiday weekend: