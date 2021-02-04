Junior Auxiliary Charity Ball moved to Attala County Coliseum

The 2021 Kosciusko Junior Auxiliary Charity Ball has been moved to the Attala County Coliseum.

The 29th annual event will be held Saturday, March. 13.

This year the Charity Ball will be held at Behind the Pines in Sallis.

Entertainment will be provided by Hunter & the Gators and food prepared by Southern Occasions by Katie of Kosciusko.



This year’s theme is a “Mad Hatter’s Affair.”

See any Junior Auxiliary member for tickets of sponsorship information or visit Junior Auxiliary of Kosciusko on Facebook.