Junior Auxiliary of Kosciusko will host a “Lunch on the Lawn” Saturday, Aug. 27.

The lunch will be held from 10:00 am – noon at 100 W Washington Street on the square downtown and on the lawn of the Attala County Courthouse.

Children are invited to enjoy a walk through Meet & Greet with some of their favorite princess and superhero characters before eating lunch.

There is no cost for the event.

For more information, visit Junior Auxiliary of Kosciusko on Facebook.