Junior Auxiliary of Kosciusko will host a “Super Magical” character breakfast on Saturday, Sept. 7.

The breakfast will be held from 9:00 am – 11:00 am at Kosciusko First United Methodist Church.

Children are invited to enjoy a pancake breakfast with many of their favorite princesses and superheroes.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased from any JA member.

For more information, visit Junior Auxiliary of Kosciusko on Facebook or call 662-582-7097.