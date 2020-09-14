Junior Auxiliary Teams with Long Creek in School Snack Distribution

“Love from Above” is the largest project for the Junior Auxiliary of Kosciusko. The program helps provide afternoon / weekend snacks for families in need. These snacks are provided by JA and distributed through each elementary school in the county. Ms. Stephanie Jackson (a Long Creek alumna and JA representative) provides snacks to Mrs. Denise Canada (school counselor) to distribute to children at Long Creek. We appreciate our Junior Auxiliary for assisting with feeding our youth over the weekends.