The KJHS “Show Stoppers” are performing a comedy called “Just Another High School Play.”

Drama Director: Lacie Carlisle

Drama Co-Directors: Darcy Bingham, Amanda Dean, and Lee Fortner

Performance Date: Friday, May 10, 2024

Performance Time: 6 p.m.

Performance Location: Skipworth Performing Arts Center

Performance Admission: $1.00 (Ages 3 and under are FREE.)

Submitted by Lacie Carlisle.