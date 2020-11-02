It’s just one day until the election. With almost 200,000 absentee voter requests and over 113,000 new registered voters, record numbers are expected in Mississippi. And the voting centers will look different. Additional poll workers will be in place wearing masks, sheilds and gloves. Social distancing will be implemented, and hand sanitizer will be provided. In some regions there may even be a little drive by voting. Polls will be open from 7am-7pm. It could be a late night. For more information call your circuit clerks office or see online.