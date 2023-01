On Saturday, January 28th just after 11 pm, Carthage Police made a traffic stop on a male in a ServPro truck for careless driving on Hwy 35 near Fortune Mart.

After some investigating, the driver told the officer that the truck was stolen from Kosciusko.

The juvenile was arrested by Kosciusko Police Department for felony motor vehicle theft and was taken to a juvenile detention center.

Kosciusko and Carthage Police Departments will not be releasing the name of the juvenile involved.