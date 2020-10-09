KAP and Choate’s Stand awarded grant from MS Main Street

Kosciusko Main Street has been awarded a grant from the Mississippi Main Street Association.

Kosciusko Main Street will use grant funds to make physical improvements to Choate’s Stand Park, a historic area in downtown Kosciusko on Natchez Street that is being re-developed for an enhanced educational experience for all to enjoy. A split rail fence, wagon, new signs, implements, and more will be displayed when developed.

“The Choate’s Stand area is such a historic part of Attala County and downtown Kosciusko,’ said Kosciusko Attala Partnership Executive Director Darren Milner. “We are excited to be awarded this grant from MS Main Street as it will allow us to being enhancements on the property for future opportunities.”

Milner said the grant is approximately $2000.

“MMSA is proud to award these communities with Community Development funds that will help them achieve successful projects in their downtown business districts,” said Thomas Gregory, MMSA State Coordinator. “We were able to expand our grant program this year thanks to the generous support of our public and private investors, which allows us to assist our communities with their downtown development projects and programs.”