The Kosciusko Attala Partnership has announced a scarecrow contest coming for October.

The contest will be from Oct. 1 – Oct. 30.

You can decorated your business front or lawn with a homemade decorated scarecrow.

There will be cash prizes given for the best scarecrows.

For more information and to get an application, cotact the Kosciusko Attala Partnership at 662-289-2981.