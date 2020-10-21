KAP announces Hometown Scarecrow contest winner

The Kosciusko Attala Partnership has announced the winner of this year’s Hometown Scarecrow contest.
Redbud Financial Group was named the first place winner. Kosciusko Water and Light came in 2nd place.
Over 40 entries were entered into the contest.
The displays will be remain up throughout the month of October.
See the complete announcement below.
We would like to thank the community for really showing their creative with all of the amazing Scarecrows and displays…
Posted by Kosciusko, Mississippi on Tuesday, October 20, 2020