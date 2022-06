The Kosciusko-Attala Partnership has announced a July event for downtown Kosciusko.

Night on Natchez is set for July 14 from 5:00 – 8:00 pm.

The event will be located in the Renasant Bank parking lot on Natchez Street.

Activities for the night will include music and food trucks.

For more information, call the KAP Office at 662-289-2981.