The Kosciusko Attala Partnership has announced the return of its Farm to Table dinner.

This year’s event will be held Tuesday, Aug. 31 at the Old Town Station in Kosciusko.

The times are from 6:30 – 8:30 pm.

Tickets go on sale Monday, June 14.

For more information, contact the Kosciusko Attala Partnership at 662-289-2981.