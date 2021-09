The Kosciusko Attala Partnership is once again holding a scarecrow contest for October.

For the contest, homes, businesses, or churches can decorate their business front or lawn with a homemade decorated scarecrow.

There will be cash prizes given for the best scarecrows.

Judging will take place on Oct. 19.

Applications can be found HERE.

They should be returned to the KAP office by Friday, Oct. 1.

For more information, call the KAP office at 662-289-2981.