HomeAttalaKAP Christmas Open House planned for Nov. 19

KAP Christmas Open House planned for Nov. 19

by
SHARE NOW

The Kosciusko Attala Partnership will host its annual Christmas Open House Sunday, Nov. 19 from 1:00 – 4:00 pm.

On that same day will be the opening of the Merry MarketPlace at the KAP office.

Pictures with Santa

Here is a list of businesses that will be open Sunday Nov. 19 from 1:00 – 4:00 pm for open house:

  • Holt & Company
  • Claude Julian’s
  • Honeys Place
  • Square Floral
  • Grit & Grace
  • KB Creative
  • The BeeHive Nutrition
  • KAP
  • The Guitar Academy
  • Central Mississippi Flea Market
  • The Hunny Hole Flea Market
  • Off the Square
  • RiverBridge at Lawrence Grocery
  • Jovial Art
  • Mudsugars
  • Watkins, Ward, and Stafford

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Happening today: Veterans Day Aisle of Honor ceremony at Attala County Coliseum

Casey Kasem Holiday Countdowns now on Mississippi’s Christmas Station – Cruisin’ 98.3.

Christmas train rides returning to downtown Kosciusko

Ethel Christmas Parade Date Set

Abandoned house lost to fire in Kosciusko Friday afternoon

Kosciusko Christmas Tree Lighting set for Nov. 16