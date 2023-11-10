KAP Christmas Open House planned for Nov. 19

The Kosciusko Attala Partnership will host its annual Christmas Open House Sunday, Nov. 19 from 1:00 – 4:00 pm.
On that same day will be the opening of the Merry MarketPlace at the KAP office.
Pictures with Santa
Here is a list of businesses that will be open Sunday Nov. 19 from 1:00 – 4:00 pm for open house:
- Holt & Company
- Claude Julian’s
- Honeys Place
- Square Floral
- Grit & Grace
- KB Creative
- The BeeHive Nutrition
- KAP
- The Guitar Academy
- Central Mississippi Flea Market
- The Hunny Hole Flea Market
- Off the Square
- RiverBridge at Lawrence Grocery
- Jovial Art
- Mudsugars
- Watkins, Ward, and Stafford