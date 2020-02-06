KAP debuts Natchez Trace Festival t-shirts, announces chairman

The Kosciusko Attala Partnership has debuted the t-shirt design for the 51st annual Natchez Trace Festival.

The front of the shirt displays the traditional Natchez Trace Festival logo, while the back of the shirt features an arrowhead with the phrase “Small Town. Lots of History.”

This year’s shirts will be available in both gray and light blue.

Shirts will go on sale soon at the KAP office at 101 N Natchez Street.

The KAP also announced that Leslie Rigby Edwards will serve as chairman for this year’s event.