KAP Farm to Table dinner set for October 16

The Kosciusko Attala Partnership has announced its second Farm to Table Dinner for Tuesday, Oct. 16 from 6:30 – 8:00 pm.

Locally grown food, provided by local farmers and prepared by local chefs, will highlight the dinner.

Preparing the food will be Jack Adams (Skylight Grill), Jason Armstrong (Carmack Fish House), Cameron Bryant (Green Roof Louge), and Kashia Zollicoffer (Contestant on the Fox TV series Hell’s Kitchen).

Tables will be set up along Jackson St, on the east side of the historic downtown square.

Tickets are $25 and the 150 tickets sold will receive a limited edition bowl handmade by Robert Holleman from The Ebenezer Studio.

For more information, contact the Kosciusko Attala Partnership at 662-289-2981.

Video: Kenneth Georgia with the Attala County Farmer’s Market speaks on the success of the May 15 Farm to Table Dinner