The Kosciusko Attala Partnership has announced its second Farm to Table Dinner for Tuesday, Oct. 16 from 6:30 – 8:00 pm.
Locally grown food, provided by local farmers and prepared by local chefs, will highlight the dinner.
Preparing the food will be Jack Adams (Skylight Grill), Jason Armstrong (Carmack Fish House), Cameron Bryant (Green Roof Louge), and Kashia Zollicoffer (Contestant on the Fox TV series Hell’s Kitchen).
Tables will be set up along Jackson St, on the east side of the historic downtown square.
Tickets are $25 and the 150 tickets sold will receive a limited edition bowl handmade by Robert Holleman from The Ebenezer Studio.
For more information, contact the Kosciusko Attala Partnership at 662-289-2981.
Video: Kenneth Georgia with the Attala County Farmer’s Market speaks on the success of the May 15 Farm to Table Dinner
One thought on “KAP Farm to Table dinner set for October 16”
B. E. Johnson says:
Why don’t you KAP folks do farm-to-table events for the community that involve something other than $25.00 tickets for the 1% (the 150 persons) of the community. It seems to me that KAP is rather elitest in what it seeks to promote. You forget about 98-99% of the community.
Here’s what another more enlightened and people oriented community did and many other communities do this in the summer:
“Come to the farmers market to enjoy a free ear of corn from our local farms, roasted over a coal fire. It’s a celebration of one of summer’s best foods and a thank you to the Cunningham Park community for the enthusiastic welcome it’s given the farmers market.”
Other communities do “free watermelon days” and drawings to take home a free one.