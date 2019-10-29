KAP holds annual banquet at Holmes CC Attala Center

The Kosciusko-Attala Partnership hosted its annual banquet Monday night.

City, county, and community leaders gathered at Holmes Community College The Attala Center to celebrate another successful year of working together.

The evening began with a social hour and meal followed by a short program from Rochelle Hicks, Executive Director at Mississippi Tourism Association.

Following the presentation, several awards were handed out.

Charlene Coleman was the recipient of the 2019 Golden Shovel Award.

Outreach Award winners were Sherlene Coleman, Howard Sharkey Jr., and Bill Roos.

Community Impact awards went to Redbud Financial and St. Matthews Episcopal Church.