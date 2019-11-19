KAP Merry Marketplace returning for holiday season

The Kosciusko Attala Partnership Merry Marketplace is returning to Kosciusko for the 2019 holiday season.

This year the Merry Marketplace will be located in the conferee room at the KAP office, located at 101 N Natchez St.

The marketplace will feature crafts, jewelry, and other work of local artists.

Coffee, water, and other refreshments will also be available.

The hours for Merry Marketplace are 9:00 am – 5:00 pm Monday – Friday and 10:00 am – 3:00 pm Saturday. It will remain open through December 20.

For more information, call Courtney Blaine at 662-289-2891.