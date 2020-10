The Kosciusko Attala Partnership will host a “Screen on the Scene” movie night this Saturday, Oct. 24.



The movie “Hotel Transylvania” will be shown at the Jason Niles Park Amphitheater beginning at 6:30 pm.

It is recommended for those attending to bring blankets and/or lawn chairs.

Masks are required.

For more information, contact the KAP office at 662-289-2981.