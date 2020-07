The Kosciusko Attala Partnership pop-Up Flea Market will be back this weekend.

The event will be held Saturday, Aug. 1 from 7:00 am – 3:00 pm in the parking at the corner of E Jefferson and N Natchez Streets, just east of the square.

The booths will be spread out to comply with social distancing guidelines.

For more information, call the KAP office at 662-289-2981.