The Kosciusko Attala Partnership pop-Up Flea Market will return in Saturday.

The event will be held Saturday, June 6 from 7:00 am – 3:00 pm in the parking at the corner of E Jefferson and N Natchez Streets, just east of the square.

Several vendors will be set up as a part of Picking 35.

Darren Milner with the Kosciusko Attala Partnership said the booths will be spread out to comply with social distancing guidelines.

For more information, call the KAP office at 662-289-2981.