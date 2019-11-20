KAP to present annual Christmas Open House Sunday, Nov. 24

The Kosciusko Attala Partnership will present the annual Christmas Open House Sunday, Nov. 24 from 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm.

Businesses on the square and around town will be open and have specials to help give you an early start on Christmas shopping.

Also, that day will be the opening of the Merry Marketplace in the conference room of the KAP office.

Merry Marketplace will feature local artisans and refreshments and will be open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays during November until December 20.

For more information, call Courtney Blaine at 662-289-2891.