KAP Touch-a-Truck set for Aug. 1

If your kids like trucks, cars and all other kinds of machines, then you don’t want to miss the Kosciusko Attala Partnership’s Touch-a-Truck event.

Touch-a-Truck will be held Thursday, Aug. 8 from 6:00 – 8:00 pm in the Northside Shopping Center (near Sullivan’s Drugs and Gifts).

Fire trucks, buckets trucks, police cars, and other vehicles will be set up for kids to view and explore.

The first 100 kids in attendance will get a wrist band for a free hot dog.

Call the KAP office for more information at (662) 289-2981.