KAP’s “Cowboy Day” wins Mississippi Main Street award

The Kosciusko Attala Partnership’s “Cowboy Day” has won an award from Mississippi Main Street.

“Cowboy Day” was a part of the first Heart of Mississippi PCA Rodeo that was held in Kosciusko Sept. 23 – 24. The event was held downtown and featured a petting zoo, line dancing, and appearances from the cowboys participating in the rodeo.

The event has been awarded the Premier Partner award from Mississippi Main Street at the organziatoin’s Annual Awards Luncheon at the South Warehouse in downtown Jackson.

The Annual Awards Luncheon honors Main Street directors, board members, and volunteers and recognizes the most outstanding downtown revitalization projects and events from Main Street communities throughout Mississippi.

“Each year, the Annual Awards Luncheon highlights the people, projects, and initiatives that drive economic development in Mississippi’s Main Street communities,” said Thomas Gregory, MMSA Executive Director. “Our local Main Street programs are strategic in their downtown revitalization work, and we are proud to recognize their accomplishments over the past year.”

MMSA staff presented the 2023 awards to recipients from Designated Main Street communities throughout the state.

The complete list of winners can be found HERE.

New this year, six Main Street programs also earned the Main Street Circle of Excellence and were recognized for their notable efforts in running efficient local programs and excelling with all state requirements of a designated Main Street program. Medals were presented to: Team Cleveland Main Street, Nettleton Main Street, New Albany Main Street, Pontotoc County Main Street Chamber, Starkville Main Street Association, and Sumrall Main Street Association.

In addition, the 2023 Nationally Accredited Main Street programs were recognized, as well as new Associate members, and Main Street directors who have served for 10 years or longer in their communities.

In 2022, every dollar invested in MMSA resulted in $189 of private investment in Mississippi’s Main Street communities, the highest return on investment of any economic activity in the state.

Since 1993, MMSA has generated more than $6 billion in private and public investment (including more than $1.8 billion in public investment).

MMSA currently has 48 Designated Main Street communities, one Network community, and 27 Associate members.