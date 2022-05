Karaoke is going on this Friday night at the VFW west of Kosciusko. “50 Proof” duo will be there.

Doors open at 6:00 and admission is free. Proceeds go toward helping local veterans.

The VFW is located 3 miles West of Kosciusko on Hwy. 12 behind the Army Tank.

Contact Larry Smith at (901)-626-1040 for more information.