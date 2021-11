Karaoke will now be a weekly event at the VFW west of Kosciusko. It will be held each Wednesday and Friday night beginning at 8pm. The VFW donates to veterans with money made at these events.

There is also a pool table and corn hole boards available to play if karaoke’s not your thing. Admission to the VFW is free.

The VFW is located 3 miles West of Kosciusko on Hwy. 12 behind the Army Tank.

Contact Larry Smith at (901)-626-1040 for more information.