Keep Kosciusko Beautiful clean-up day set for May 11

The annual Keep Kosciusko Beautiful clean up day is set for Saturday, May 11 from 8 – 12 at the Attala County Coliseum.

Teams and Individuals are encouraged to attend.

Anyone can bring their trash and place in the Waste Management Bins, but we look to everyone to find an area across our community, clean it up and bring it all to the coliseum.

Garbage Bags are available at the KAP Office for clean up day.

If you do not have a place to clean, come that morning and we will help you find an area.

For more information, call Courtney Blaine at 662-289-2981 or Taylor Casey at 662-289-1321.

Prizes will be given away, like gift cards from The Sip, along with food cooked by the MS State Extension Office of Kosciusko and water provided by Holmes Community College.