Kemper Tornado The Strongest So Far

As the National Weather Service continues to survey the damage from Tuesday’s storms, it looks like the tornado that touched down in Kemper County may have been the strongest. It’s the first EF-3 tornado to hit Mississippi in almost two years. The tornado in the Damascus community near the Neshoba County line tossed a mobile home about 100 yards but the Weather Service says it was the destruction of a well-built house that earned the storm the third-highest rating. Top winds were estimated at 145 miles an hour. There hasn’t been a tornado that strong in Mississippi since the two EF-4s that ripped through south Mississippi on April 19th, 2020. Last year, we had nothing stronger than an EF-2 and only four of those.