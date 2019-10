The Kosciusko Fire Department will present the 12th annual House of Horror this Halloween.

The haunted house will run nightly from Thursday, Oct. 24 – Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Jason Niles Park Pavilion.

Doors open at 6:00 pm.

The cost of admission is $5 and all the proceeds will benefit the Kosciusko Volunteer Fire Department.

Visit the House of Horror Facebook page for more information.