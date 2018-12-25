KFD Respond to Burger King Fire

At 5:14 pm Kosciusko Police and City Fire were dispatched to Burger King on highway 12 east for a report of a fire. MedStat was called to the scene to be on standby in case medical services were needed.

Emergency personnel arrived on scene and reported no smoke was showing from the exterior of the building.

Workers in the business said that one of the cookers was on fire. Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames before any major damage was sustained.

Kosciusko Fire Chief Duane Burdine tells Breezy News on the scene that a cooker had caught fire but the flames were very minimal and firefighters were able to extinguish the fire using handheld extinguishers.

Gas was cut to the oven until repairs could be made. No injuries were reported and the business was able to continue operate as usual.