KFEE prepares for fall/winter concert series at Skipworth Performing Arts Center

Tickets are now on sale for Skipworth Performing Arts Center Fall / Winter 2022 shows.

Performers for the season include Jeff Bates, Dave Barnes, James Martin and the Myles Family, and the Holmes Community College Choir.

Tickets can be purchased at www.kfeems.org/tickets.

Skipworth Performing Arts Center Fall / Winter 2022 Lineup Schedule

  • Saturday, Oct. 22 – 7:00 pm – Jeff Bates
  • Saturday, Nov. 19 – 7:00 pm – Dave Barnes
  • Thursday, Dec. 1 – 7:00 pm – Holmes CC Choir Carols of Christmas
  • Sunday, Dec. 4 – 2:00 pm – James Martin /The Myles Family

