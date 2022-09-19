KFEE prepares for fall/winter concert series at Skipworth Performing Arts Center

Tickets are now on sale for Skipworth Performing Arts Center Fall / Winter 2022 shows.
Performers for the season include Jeff Bates, Dave Barnes, James Martin and the Myles Family, and the Holmes Community College Choir.
Tickets can be purchased at www.kfeems.org/tickets.
Skipworth Performing Arts Center Fall / Winter 2022 Lineup Schedule
- Saturday, Oct. 22 – 7:00 pm – Jeff Bates
- Saturday, Nov. 19 – 7:00 pm – Dave Barnes
- Thursday, Dec. 1 – 7:00 pm – Holmes CC Choir Carols of Christmas
- Sunday, Dec. 4 – 2:00 pm – James Martin /The Myles Family