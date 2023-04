KHS 2023 Valedictorian is Adley Jernigan. She is the daughter of William and Brandy Jernigan. Adley is a member of the 30+ club, student council, beta club, and math and science team. Adley plans to attend Mississippi State and major in Business.

KHS 2023 Salutatorian is Cooper Black. He is the son of Robert and Sophie Black. Cooper is also a member of the 30+ club, student council, beta club, and the KHS baseball team. Cooper plans to attend Mississippi State and major in Software Engineering.